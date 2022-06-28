2 dead, many injured in crash involving scooter, multiple cars near Joliette

A multi-vehicle collision near Joliette has killed two people and sent several others to hospital.

The collision happened at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildar, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) patrollers were trying to intercept a vehicle with a fake licence plate on Route 348, near Saint-Béatrix Road.

Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated, hitting and killing a scooterist before losing control and ending up in a wooded area.

The passenger in the vehicle was also killed.

In addition to the two deaths, both minors, there were numerous injuries and people taken to hospital.

Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) has since taken over the file.