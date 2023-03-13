2 dead, 7 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and seven injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
The driver then turned himself in to Quebec provincial police (SQ), who confirmed te information to Noovo Info.
The two dead are a man in his 60s and another in his 70s, an SQ spokesman said. Children are among the injured being treated at the Amqui Hospital.
The SQ was not yet able to say whether it was a deliberate act.
Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said preliminary information suggests there was a "serious accident," adding that teams are en route.
Pascal Berube, who represents the region in the provincial legislature, said he was going to the scene and was troubled by what he has heard.
- With files from The Canadina Press
