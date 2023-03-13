2 dead, 7 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region

Two people are dead and seven injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.



The driver then turned himself in to Quebec provincial police (SQ), who confirmed te information to Noovo Info.

The two dead are a man in his 60s and another in his 70s, an SQ spokesman said. Children are among the injured being treated at the Amqui Hospital.



The SQ was not yet able to say whether it was a deliberate act.

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said preliminary information suggests there was a "serious accident," adding that teams are en route.

Enquête en cours. Les informations préliminaires rapportent un grave accident à Amqui. Les équipes sont en route et nous suivons la situation de près. Nous sommes en contact avec le député @PascalBerube et notre ministre régionale @MaiteVezina. https://t.co/KA2zlc1zAO — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) March 13, 2023

Pascal Berube, who represents the region in the provincial legislature, said he was going to the scene and was troubled by what he has heard.

Je prend la direction d’Amqui et j’annule ma présence de demain à l’@Assnat. Je suis en communication avec le ministre @fbonnardelCAQ. Le bilan serait très lourd. Plus d’informations à venir. Je suis troublé par ce qu’on me rapporte. https://t.co/Mpwx2K9Hnx — Pascal Bérubé (@PascalBerube) March 13, 2023





- With files from The Canadina Press