2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal

Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. in a roadwork zone on the eastbound Highway 30 in Brossard, near the border of Longueuil.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver of a large truck did not slow down as he approached a work zone near Grande-Allée Boulevard.
He crashed into seven vehicles in front of him.
The occupants of one car, 42-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy, were killed, and a 55-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were seriously injured.
The SQ says it fears for their lives.
Eight others were transported to hospital to be treated for various injuries.
The driver of the truck was treated for shock.
The eastbound Highway 30 remains closed to traffic between Grande-Allée and Route 112.
Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
