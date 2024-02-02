MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 dead, 1 injured in Montreal apartment fire

    Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. about the blaze at a building with social housing units on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, near de la Gauchetière Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

    "Three people had to be transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    One of the victims, a 58-year-old man, has since died. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a second victim, a 35-year-old woman, also died.

    A third victim, whose age has not been released, remains in hospital in critical condition.

    The building was evacuated to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

    Police do not yet know what caused the fire but the investigation is ongoing. The police arson unit is leading the investigation since there was death in the fire. 

