2 car crashes leave one dead, multiple people injured

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two single-car crashes left multiple people injured and one man dead.

Officers say the first crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the east-end Rivière-des-Prairies district.

The car was heading northbound on Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Boulevard when the driver lost control near Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.

Two passengers, aged 19 and 20, were taken to hospital in critical condition.

"The 18-year-old driver is out of danger and will meet with investigators when his condition permits," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Montreal police say a car lost control, hitting several parked vehicles before slamming into a tree. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)Just over one hour later, at 9:50 p.m., a second crash occurred in the Montreal North borough.

Police say the incident occurred on Lacordaire Boulevard near Arthur-Chevrier Street when a car lost control, hitting several parked vehicles before slamming into a tree.

Officers say three passengers, two men aged 21 and 23 and a woman aged 20, were taken to hospital to be treated for various injuries.

The 22-year-old driver was also taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Security perimeters have been set up at the sites of both crashes to allow investigators to understand what happened.