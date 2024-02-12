2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they were called at about 3:30 p.m. and responded to a residence on Onulphe Peltier Street in l'Épiphanie, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

The SQ did not release any further details as the investigation is ongoing.