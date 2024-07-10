MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 arrested in Longueuil for alleged drug trafficking

    Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook) Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)
    Share

    Two men, aged 44 and 45, were arrested Wednesday morning in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore for alleged drug trafficking and possession.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Mélanie Mercille, officers retrieved methamphetamines, cocaine and cannabis from three residences on Préfontaine Street in Longueuil and Delacroix Street in Candiac.

    Police say they have reason to believe the homes were linked to a drug trafficking network.

    Roussillon police officers were also involved in the arrests.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Longueuil police confidentially at 450-646-8500.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News