2 arrested in Longueuil for alleged drug trafficking

Two men, aged 44 and 45, were arrested Wednesday morning in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore for alleged drug trafficking and possession.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Mélanie Mercille, officers retrieved methamphetamines, cocaine and cannabis from three residences on Préfontaine Street in Longueuil and Delacroix Street in Candiac.

Police say they have reason to believe the homes were linked to a drug trafficking network.

Roussillon police officers were also involved in the arrests.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Longueuil police confidentially at 450-646-8500.