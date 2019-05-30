

Sun Youth and Montreal police are offering a reward for information about a missing woman.

Donna Paré was reported missing on March 26, 2019, but authorities are now saying that nobody had heard from her since December 2018.

The 32-year-old woman is homeless and is known to hang out in the Berri-UQAM and Place des Arts metro stations, as well as frequenting Berri Park and McDonald's restaurants along Ste. Catherine St. East.

Investigators think she could be in a dysfunctional relationship and that her health and safety are at risk.

The reward being offered is up to $2,000 for information on her whereabouts. It expires Nov. 29, 2019.

Paré is 155 cms (5'1") tall, weighs 42 kilograms (92 lbs.) has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 514-393-1133 or make a report online.

https://www.infocrimemontreal.ca/en/make-a-report