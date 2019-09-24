1st Annual Texas Hold`em Fundraising Tournament
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 3:45PM EDT
Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM
Place: Hellenic Community, South Shore (Rive-Sud)
5220 Grand Allee
Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 1A1
Entry Ticket: $80.00 (includes 10,000 chips - 1 Drink - cold Buffet)
$20.00 Unlimited Re-buy 10,000 till 9pm
$40.00 Add-on at 9pm
We are raising money in honour of our Daughter Maria Muscari for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Cancer for LIght The NIght Team Unicorn.
For non-poker players to come and support our cause is $20.00 entrance ticket.
For tickets you can register directly to the Eventbrite site:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-texas-holdem-fundraising-tournament-registration-64236837109?ref=eios
or by phone contact: Elsa Moraitis (514) 591-9809
Latest Montreal News
- Syrian Montrealers say they're worried about approval of pro-Assad honorary consul
- Ousted candidate Guillet claims Liberals have double standard over past conduct
- Most acts of hate go unreported in Quebec and cause victims significant pain: Human Rights Commission
- Quebec is hoping to restore faith in police with a vast consultation
- A bathroom at a Quebec City cafe is Number 2 on a list of Canada's best restrooms