Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM

Place: Hellenic Community, South Shore (Rive-Sud)

5220 Grand Allee

Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 1A1

Entry Ticket: $80.00 (includes 10,000 chips - 1 Drink - cold Buffet)

$20.00 Unlimited Re-buy 10,000 till 9pm

$40.00 Add-on at 9pm

We are raising money in honour of our Daughter Maria Muscari for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Cancer for LIght The NIght Team Unicorn.

For non-poker players to come and support our cause is $20.00 entrance ticket.

For tickets you can register directly to the Eventbrite site:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-texas-holdem-fundraising-tournament-registration-64236837109?ref=eios

or by phone contact: Elsa Moraitis (514) 591-9809