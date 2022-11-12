19-year-old arrested in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu lockdown charged with threatening professor

The 19-year-old man arrested in connection with a lockdown at CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has been charged with uttering threats.

Simon-Olivier Frappier is accused of threatening a professor with death and bodily harm. He appeared in court Saturday morning.

Frappier was arrested Friday after police received a 9:00 a.m. 911 call regarding a man behaving "suspiciously" inside the junior college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal.

The school was put under a lockdown, with students ordered to barricade the doors and turn off the lights.

No one was injured, although a pregnant woman was sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police arrested Frappier, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, around 10:00 a.m.

A female under age 18 was also arrested at the scene as a suspect. However, police later said she was considered a witness and had no involvement in the event.