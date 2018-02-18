

The Canadian Press





Police in Longueuil, Que., are asking the public to be vigilant after a series of snowblower thefts in recent weeks.

Since late December, 16 snowblowers have been stolen from the agglomeration on Montreal's South Shore.

Police say most of the machines were stolen from temporary car shelters.

They're advising the public to keep their snowblowers locked up and to engrave them so they can be identified in case of theft.

They're also encouraging anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact them.