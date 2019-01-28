Featured Video
18-year-old shot in Montreal North
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 5:45PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 6:44AM EST
An 18-year-old was shot in the lower body in St-Michel Monday afternoon.
It happened at 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Fleury and St-Michel Blvd.
He’s at the hospital – police say he is conscious and he is expected to survive.
Police are at the scene trying to determine what happened.
