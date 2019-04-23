Featured Video
18-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Pierrefonds
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:57AM EDT
An 18-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck on Gouin Blvd. in Pierrefonds early Tuesday morning.
The 57-year-old behind the wheel of the pickup truck was travelling on Gouin when he hit the pedestrian, who was crossing at the corner of Gouin and Jacques Bizard Blvd.
The pedestrian was unconscious at the scene when paramedics arrived.
He was transported to hospital, but police say they have not received an update about his condition.
The SPVM's collision squad was dispatched to the scene in order to determine the exact sequence of events.
