18-year-old man stabbed in the Village: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was discovered with stab wounds in the Village early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Ste-Catherine and St-Hubert Streets around 3:25 a.m.

The man, 18, was injured to his upper body. He was transported to hospital.

According to preliminary information, the stabbing may have resulted from a conflict that escalated, the SPVM said.

No arrests have been made and a perimeter was established around the scene.