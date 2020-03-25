MONTREAL -- At least 18 workers at the Provigo distribution centre in Boucherville have been told to self-quarantine after a forklift operator who had just returned from vacation tested positive for COVID-19.

The company assures citizens that the food supply is safe.

The worker in question last worked Mar. 14 and the retailer was informed of the situation Tuesday.

As a forklift operator, the worker did not touch boxes or pallets of food frequently. The equipment the person used has been removed and thoroughly disinfected, according to Provigo.

Provigo has been in contact with public health authorities, who advised no further remedies.

This is a developing story.