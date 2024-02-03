17-year-old stabbed in group attack: Montreal police

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed in an altercation involving multiple people in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 4:50 p.m. to report that a man was being chased by a group of four to five people.

When Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived at the scene on Des Sources and Pierrefonds Boulevards, they discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds.

He was conscious when transported to hospital, and his life was considered out of danger by Saturday evening, according the SPVM.

The assailants fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.