

The Canadian Press





The SQ is searching for a 17-year old boy who may have drowned in the Red River in the town of Huberdeau, 124 km outside of Montreal.

Police were alerted to his disappearance on Saturday around noon.

Soon after he was reported missing, rescuers surveyed the river banks and deployed boats into the water to search for him.

The SQ was unable to locate the boy on Saturday.

They again went into the river on Sunday.

The SQ intends to use divers and a helicopter in the hopes of locating the teenager.