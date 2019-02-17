Featured Video
17-year-old man stabs mother to death in Quebec City
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 9:39AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 10:15AM EST
A Quebec City woman, 49, succumbed to her injuries in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her teenaged son.
Police received several 911 calls around 9 p.m. Saturday to report that a woman had been assaulted in the hallway of a building on de la Concorde St. in the La Cite-Limoilou borough.
Authorities located the suspect, a 17-year-old man, inside his apartment.
The teen was arrested but has not yet been charged in his mother's death. He was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a SPVQ spokesperson.
The major crimes unit and a forensic team are currently on-site to unravel the details of the altercation.
