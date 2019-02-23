

CTV Montreal





A Laval teenager is missing and Laval police are seeking the public’s help in finding her.

17-year-old Kelly Martin Nolet went missing on Thursday.

She told her family that she was going to work, and hasn’t been seen since then.

Her family has reason to believe that she might be in bad company.

Nolet is Caucasian and speaks French.

She hair that’s dyed red, blue eyes, and is 5’2 and weighs 120 lbs.

Nolet also has a tattoo of an AK 47 assault rifle on her right forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Laval police at 450 662-INFO (4636), mentioning the file number LVL 190222-005​