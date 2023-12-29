17-year-old girl dies in head-on crash in Lanaudiere

A 17-year-old girl died Friday afternoon when she lost control of her vehicle in Quebec's Lanaudière region and collided with another vehicle.

Two other young people were with her at the time, but their lives were not in danger.

The collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Chemin des Suisses, at the intersection with Chemin Brassard, in Saint-Zénon, a municipality of about 1,200 residents located north of the Sept-Chutes regional park.

"The driver of one of the vehicles, with two passengers on board, lost control on a curve for an unknown reason and crashed into the other vehicle travelling in the opposite direction," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her two passengers, aged 16 and 19, suffered serious injuries, but their lives were not threatened, according to authorities.

The man behind the wheel of the other vehicle, a man in his 80s, was seriously injured, but his life is also not in danger.

The investigation by provincial police is continuing. Chemin Brassard was closed to traffic for part of the afternoon to allow SQ personnel time to conduct their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 29, 2023.