

Jason Clarke, CTV Montreal





A 17-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital with critical injuries after being run over by a cube truck on the South Shore.

The collision happened at 9 a.m. Thursday, as both the cyclist and the truck were travelling east on Taschereau Blvd. in Brossard.

The truck driver made a right turn onto Authier St., striking the cyclist who was travelling through the intersection.

"The cyclist has been severely injured and no injuries reported to the driver of the truck," said Officer Francois Boucher of Longueuil Police.

Longueuil Police blocked the intersection for several hours.

"Our investigators are currently on the scene to reconstruct and try to determine the circumstances of the accident," said Boucher.

Traffic was reduced to one lane east on Taschereau around the intersection until the investigators completed their analysis.