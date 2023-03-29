17 stolen luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal worth nearly $1M: police

Montreal police (SPVM) is offering a cash reward for information on seventeen stolen vehicles seized from the Port of Montreal worth nearly $1 million.

Police say an operation led by the Canada Border Services Agency led officers to the vehicles on March 22.

The seized vehicles, mostly luxury SUVs, are valued at $800,000 and were likely to be sold abroad, say police.

The SPVM is offering rewards of up to $3,000, given by Info-Crime Montreal, for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

In 2022, just over one thousand stolen vehicles were seized at the port—with nearly half coming from other provinces.

Statistics from police released in January show a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.

There were 9,591 vehicles reported stolen in 2022, double the number in 2020.

Drivers are being urged to install three devices to prevent theft: a tracking system, an anti-theft bar for the steering wheel and a lock to block access to the onboard computer.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Info-Crime Montreal.