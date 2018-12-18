

CTV Montreal





Longueil police arrested 17 people in a series of drug raids Tuesday morning.

The arrests were made as police raided a dozen locations in Longueuil, St-Hubert, and Brossard.

They seized $220,000 in cash along with more than one kilogram of hashish, along with 3,900 pills of methamphetamine, cocaine and more than 12 kg of marijuana.

Ten men aged 27 to 55 and two women aged 32 and 45 are facing charges and are due in court Wednesday.

Police say the arrests are not motorcycle gang-related.