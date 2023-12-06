17 out of Quebec judicial districts must have bilingual judges: agreement

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has buried the hatchet with the Court of Quebec over the appointment of bilingual judges.

An agreement signed Wednesday with Chief Justice Henri Richard puts an end to the government's conflict with the judiciary.

Jolin-Barrette criticized Justice Richard's predecessor, Lucie Rondeau, for almost systematically requiring judges to speak both French and English.

Under the new agreement, 17 of Quebec's 36 judicial districts will have strict proportions of judges who must be proficient in English.

There will be no English-language proficiency requirement for judicial candidates in the Capitale, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Mauricie, and Bois Francs regions.

In virtually all other regions, however, a majority or all judges will be required to be able to preside over a hearing in English, whether in the Criminal and Penal Division, Youth Division or Civil Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.