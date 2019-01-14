Emergency crews rushed to an elementary school in LaSalle on Monday when dozens of people suddenly fell ill.

The children, aged six to 13, are students at Ecole des Decouvreurs, next to Riverside Park near 39th Ave. and 35th Ave. in LaSalle.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday, and all the children exhibited symptoms of nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.

Firefighters said the problem was caused by a heating system that released carbon monoxide into the school.

Urgences Santé spokesperson Francois Labelle said that a total of 35 people were checked for symptoms

Afterwards 18 people were taken to hospital: 15 children to the Montreal Children's Hospital, and two children sent to Sainte Justine. One adult who was also overcome by carbon monoxide was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Because of the influx of victims the MUHC urged people to visit other hospital emergency rooms if possible.

Please be advised the MUHC is currently responding to an emergency situation. More details to follow. Members of the public with non-urgent care needs may wish to call Info Santé at 811 or consider visiting the other hospital ERs or clinics: https://t.co/dSZNMQhcZ8 — MUHC (@cusm_muhc) January 14, 2019

School officials have evacuated the school and the healthy students were taken to Ecole Notre Dame des Rapides, which is about 400 m away.

"Some kids starting throwing up, vomiting, throwing up, and not feeling well, about 30 kids and so they shut down the school," said the mother of a student.

"There's a couple of kids in the school's cabine, and the others they sent to the school over there."

Parents will get a letter, and an email, with details about what happened.

269 students attend Ecole des Decouvreurs.