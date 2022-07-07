16-year-old injured in Repentigny shooting

A 16-year-old was shot and injured in Repentigny, north of Montreal, on Wednesday night.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, but local police (SPVR) do not fear for his life.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. at Langelier Parc.

Police located a suspect, a man in his twenties. The investigation is ongoing.

It's the latest instance in a string of violence involving youth in Greater Montreal.