16-year-old injured in Repentigny shooting

16-year-old injured in Repentigny shooting

A 16-year-old was shot and injured in Repentigny, north of Montreal, on the evening of July 6, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria) A 16-year-old was shot and injured in Repentigny, north of Montreal, on the evening of July 6, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon