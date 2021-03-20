MONTREAL -- A four-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island Saturday night left one person dead.

Four people were injured in the pile up.

Unfortunately, one of them, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Anik Lamirande Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 40 eastbound, at Saint-Charles Blvd. in Kirkland. The impact was so violent that two of the four vehicles caught fire.

Among the three other people injured, is the alleged perpetrator of the accident who could face charges for dangerous driving causing death.

"The main suspect suffered significant injuries and is believed to be in critical condition. He will be interviewed by investigators as soon as his health permits," said Lamirande. "The main suspect could eventually face charges of dangerous driving causing death."

The investigation is ongoing.

Two other people suffered serious injuries, but their condition has stabilized.

The SQ will meet with various witnesses as their health allows.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.