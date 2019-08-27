

The Canadian Press





A 15-year-old boy may have drowned last night near Ile Saint-Quentin in Trois-Rivieres.

Boats from the Canadian Coast Guard, the fire department and the Trois-Rivieres police department were dispatched to the scene around 6 p.m. to try, unsuccessfully, to find the boy who sunk under the water.

The search had to be suspended due to darkness and will resume this morning with Surete du Quebec divers.

At the time of the tragedy, the teenager was with his mother and three other children.

Ile Saint-Quentin is located at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and the St. Maurice Rivers.