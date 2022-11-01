15 km police chase near Montreal ends in crash, arrest of 18-year-old man
An 18-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle into a residence following a police chase on Montreal's North Shore.
Around 12:30 a.m., Quebec provincial police (SQ) reportedly attempted to intercept the vehicle on Highway 25 northbound, near Laval's Olivier-Charbonneau Bridge.
The suspect evaded their grasp, gunning for the exit towards Lévesque Boulevard East and taking Rogier-Lortier Ave. towards Terrebonne.
The chase spanned 15 km, according to the SQ, before coming to a crashing halt on Saint-Charles Road in Terrebonne.
The driver collided into a residential building, causing minor damage. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
After a sweep of the area, the suspect was located near the Île Saint-Jean Bridge around 3 a.m. and arrested. He suffered minor injuries from the crash.
The young man is scheduled to appear in the Laval courthouse Tuesday to face charges of breaching conditions and vehicle theft.
Montreal Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Feds reveal plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025
The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Are you a homeowner concerned about rising interest rates? We want to hear from you
Increasing interest rates and high inflation may be causing some homeowners to struggle with paying their mortgage. For those who are concerned about rising interest rates, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
An Iowa man's wrong turn led him to a burning house. His quick action saved four siblings asleep inside
Members of a Iowa family were able to escape their burning home after a driver, who had wound up on their street by mistake, saw the flames and rushed to wake them up.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, 6 others injured after big crash on Highway 401
A 64-year-old man has died following a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies
A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.
-
Boy, 17, charged after two 15-year-olds shot at party in Cole Harbour
A 17-year-old boy is facing almost a dozen charges after two 15-year-olds were shot at a party in Cole Harbour, N.S., over the weekend.
-
'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
London
-
Downtown assault leads to charges
A London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and mischief after a weekend incident in the downtown core.
-
Sarnia police officer resigns over criminal charges
A Sarnia police officer has voluntarily resigned from his job after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to breach of trust.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Northern Ontario
-
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
-
Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Armed robbery in Parry Sound on Halloween night
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating an armed robbery in Parry Sound that happened Halloween night.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas; here's the lowdown
Two Alberta Clippers in Calgary's five-day forecast and Kevin Stanfield is forecasting 10 to 12 centimetres of snow for the city on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
-
Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary
Halloween was cut short for residents in a northeast neighbourhood after a large natural gas leak forced people from more than two dozen homes.
-
Advance polls open in Alberta's Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection
Advance polls are now open to voters in Alberta's Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection.
Kitchener
-
How local school boards are responding to the possible CUPE walkout
As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout, a number of school boards are implementing contingency plans ranging from a pivot to online learning to weathering the walkout.
-
Flu shots now available for Ontarians six months and older
Starting Tuesday, Ontarians aged six months and older are able to roll up their sleeves and their flu shot for free.
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
Vancouver
-
Public mischief trial: Officer who took Doug McCallum's police statement expected to take the stand
Day two of Doug McCallum's criminal trial is getting underway at Surrey provincial court, where the officer who took the outgoing mayor's police statement is expected to take the stand.
-
Halloween fireworks suspected in multiple fires in Burnaby, B.C., overnight
Authorities suspect fireworks were the cause of a number of small fires in Burnaby, B.C., that kept crews busy overnight on Halloween.
-
B.C.'s Sunshine Coast preparing to cautiously lift water ban
Some businesses and amenities on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast will soon be able to start using treated drinking water again after a severe drought in the area prompted a two-week ban.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
-
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Windsor
-
New Windsor development banking on Bitcoin
With many new professionals expected to migrate to the area, local developer Ray Blanchette is introducing a new apartment complex focused on their needs.
-
Three students assaulted at Leamington high school: OPP
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three students with a baseball bat at Leamington District Secondary School.
-
House fire in Fontainebleau area causes $450,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say there was $450,000 in damage after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Here are some of the best displays that were spotted around the Queen City this Halloween
The spirit of Halloween was far from dead in Regina this year and many residents around the city were able to prove that over the past couple of weeks with the displays they have set up in their yards.
-
Saskatoon motel owner pleads guilty to assaulting female employee
The owner of a Saskatoon motel pleaded guilty to assaulting one of his female workers and breaking his probation conditions.
-
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board to close on Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board will close on Friday with tens of thousands of Ontario education workers set to walk off the job that day.
-
Business groups to federal government: bring employees back to the office now
Members of Canada’s business community are calling on the federal government to bring employees back to the office 'as rapidly as possible.'
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon motel owner pleads guilty to assaulting female employee
The owner of a Saskatoon motel pleaded guilty to assaulting one of his female workers and breaking his probation conditions.
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
-
Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.