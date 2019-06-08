

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A 14-year-old girl is dead of an apparent drowning that occurred during a school trip in Quebec's Lanaudiere region.

The girl was found unconscious in the Assomption river in St-Come, about 110 kilometres north of Montreal.

The Sureté du Quebec said the girl was swimming with a group of about 20 people from her school.

Emergency services were called at about 5:15 p.m. Friday after members of her group noticed she was missing and later found her in the river.

Medics tried to revive the girl, who was later transferred to a hospital in Montreal where she was declared dead.

Police are investigating, and an autopsy will take place in the coming days.