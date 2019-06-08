Featured Video
14-year-old girl drowns on school trip in St-Come
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:58AM EDT
MONTREAL - A 14-year-old girl is dead of an apparent drowning that occurred during a school trip in Quebec's Lanaudiere region.
The girl was found unconscious in the Assomption river in St-Come, about 110 kilometres north of Montreal.
The Sureté du Quebec said the girl was swimming with a group of about 20 people from her school.
Emergency services were called at about 5:15 p.m. Friday after members of her group noticed she was missing and later found her in the river.
Medics tried to revive the girl, who was later transferred to a hospital in Montreal where she was declared dead.
Police are investigating, and an autopsy will take place in the coming days.