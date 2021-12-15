MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Idriss Seggate, 14, who was last seen leaving his family's Ahuntsic home on Dec. 11 at around 2:30 p.m.

Seggatte was wearing a shiny black coat, faded gray jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a handbag.

Police say Seggatte is of Moroccan descent, stands at 5"8' (1.73 metres), weighs 140 lbs (63.5 kilograms), has brown eyes, and shoulder-length curly black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact their neighbourhood police station. Seggatte's family fears for his safety.