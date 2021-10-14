MONTREAL -- A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV has learned.

Around 6:30 p.m., the girl was driving a small farm front-loader carrying horse manure. According to authorities, she brought the manure to a receptacle intended for its disposal when her vehicle tipped over.

The receptable is formed similarly to a water-well, authorities say.

The girl was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The minimum age for operating farm equipment in Quebec is 16.

This is a developing story.