

The Canadian Press





A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday for making threats on social media that forced his West Island school to close for the day.

The nature of the threats against Dollard-Des-Ormeaux's Des Sources High School has not been made public. A student reported the threat to the school's police officer on Wednesday.

Police said they searched the boy's home but found no firearms or explosive substances.

The boy is expected to face charges of uttering threats, though a court date has yet to be set.

It's the second time in two days that a Montreal-area high school has been the victim of a potential online threat.

On Tuesday, Beaconsfield High School was forced to shut down after a post online made reference to a school shooting.

That threat was actually meant for a school in the U.S.

The SPVM said that the two incidents are not related, and that it was Des Sources High School that decided to shut down.