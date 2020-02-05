MONTREAL -- A 71-year-old Montreal man was handed down a 12-year prison sentence Wednesday for operating what prosecutors described as a "pedophile social club."

Andre Faivre was the last of a group of men arrested by the Surete du Quebec in 2016 for possession and distribution of child pornography. In the Montreal courthouse, Judge Yvan Poulin described Faivre as a mentor for other pedophiles.

Faivre was convicted of possession and distribution of child porn, but also of abusing young boys over nearly 40 years.

The former Boy Scout leader was described as a highly intelligent man with great social skills – skills which allowed him to approach and abuse vulnerable boys, according to the prosecution.

The trial exposed how clever Faivre was with technology, able to cover his tracks online while looking for porn.

What set him apart from other pedophiles, the court heard, was that he was able to create a social group of like-minded men and teach them how to lure children, how to abuse them, and how to make sure they wouldn't tell anyone.

Faivre ran a sophisticated digital system that allowed him to promote pedophilia as a sexual orientation, claiming there was nothing wrong with a man and a boy having sex if both consented to it.

Pre-sentencing reports showed he doesn't feel guilty one bit, and that he still thinks he's done nothing wrong.

"He knew how to hide what he was doing. He was always telling his colleagues and other pedophiles how the police won't get (them), also the journalists – he wanted to protect himself from anybody who would want to go into their society," said prosecutor Cynthia Gyenizse.

Faivre was declared a long-term offender, meaning he'll be under close monitoring for at least a decade, and won't be able to use the Internet for the next 15 years.

He will never be allowed to work or be in the presence of children for the rest of his life.