12-year-old not seen since Friday in Montreal North

Montreal police are asking the public for help to find 12-year-old Yoan Axel Nkamleu, who has been missing since Friday evening in Montreal North.

Mkamleu is 5'8" (1.7 metres), weighs around 150 pounds (70 kilograms), has dark skin, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray jogging pants, and gray shoes.

He typically likes to spend time around Montreal North and in its parks. He was last seen at around 5 p.m.

Police say he's likely travelling by foot or via public transit.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately.