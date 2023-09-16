12-year-old not seen since Friday in Montreal North
Montreal police are asking the public for help to find 12-year-old Yoan Axel Nkamleu, who has been missing since Friday evening in Montreal North.
Mkamleu is 5'8" (1.7 metres), weighs around 150 pounds (70 kilograms), has dark skin, black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray jogging pants, and gray shoes.
He typically likes to spend time around Montreal North and in its parks. He was last seen at around 5 p.m.
Police say he's likely travelling by foot or via public transit.
Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | 12-year-old not seen since Friday in Montreal North
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is barreling through the Maritimes Saturday, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting nearly 173,000 homes.
BREAKING | Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
'This is no time to go wave watching': Halifax mayor urging people to stay away from the coastline during Lee
The Halifax Regional Municipality is feeling the effects of post-tropical storm Lee. Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the storm remains large and dangerous and he's urging residents to avoid the coastline.
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico
The Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast who presented two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads presented to Mexico's Congress is adamant that the alleged creatures are unlike anything known on Earth
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
Meet the Canadian on a mission to complete an Ironman triathlon on all 7 continents
Connor Emeny, the youngest person in the world to complete an Ironman triathlon on six continents, is training to become the first person to do it on all seven.
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
-
Four people in hospital with critical injuries following overnight shooting in downtown Toronto
Four people are in hospital following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.
-
Third suspect arrested in murder of 67-year-old Toronto man
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 67-year-old man in the city’s Weston neighbourhood last month.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is barreling through the Maritimes Saturday, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting nearly 173,000 homes.
-
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Post-tropical Lee has brought heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia feeling the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the storm.
London
-
Two taken to hospital after mid-morning crash east of London, Ont.
One SUV flipped and another struck a tree after a collision at Richmond Street and Trafalgar Street in Thames Centre Township.
-
Women in Leadership conference a 'template for others to follow'
While women make up 51 per cent of the population in Canada, only 30 per cent are represented in elected roles.
-
New convention debuts in London, Ont., celebrating a substance-free lifestyle
A first-of-its-kind convention was held in London Saturday at Dundas Place, celebrating a substance-free lifestyle.
Northern Ontario
-
Cinéfest opens with a big premiere
Cinéfest kicks-off Saturday at Cineplex’s SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas -- one of the biggest premieres of the weekend 'Swan Song' will be featured at the opening night gala.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
-
Northern Ont.’s largest pride march
Rainbow flags flew proudly in North Bay Saturday as the city kicked off the largest pride march in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
-
Global Petroleum Congress aims to chart a path to net zero
The finishing touches are being added as Calgary gets set to host the World Petroleum Congress.
-
Wildfires abate for NHL rookie camp to go ahead in Penticton, B.C.
A rookie tournament for four of Canada's NHL teams appeared in jeopardy a short time ago.
Kitchener
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
G2 driver charged with impaired-related offences following Waterloo crash
A youth G2 driver has been charged with impaired-related offences after police responded to an early morning collision in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestler one match away from training with top WWE talent
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler is one match away from the chance of a lifetime.
Vancouver
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation order, state of emergency on Sunshine Coast
An evacuation order has been issued for seven properties on the Sunshine Coast and a state of local emergency has been declared due to an out of control wildfire.
-
This B.C. community just hit 30 C on Sept. 15 for the first time on record
Half a dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest Sept. 15 on record Friday, including one place where the previous record was set 86 years ago.
Edmonton
-
Dashcam footage wanted of Saturday morning Groat Road crash: EPS
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Groat Road Saturday morning.
-
Edmonton police search for culprit in early September LRT stabbing
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in a stabbing at an LRT station earlier this month.
-
Surging Elks rally with late Ford touchdown to tip Roughriders 36-27
With their fourth win in their last five CFL games, the Edmonton Elks are literally off and running.
Windsor
-
No injuries after early morning house fire
Chatham-Kent fire crews attended a house fire on Wellington Street East around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouse
Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
-
Comfortable and cloudy around Windsor Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day in Windsor with a high of 21 degrees.
Regina
-
Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Elks ground game 'lights out' in win over Riders
The Edmonton Elks defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-27 at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.
-
Serious assault on Sask. First Nation leads to charges for 3 people, RCMP issue warrants for arrest
Broadview RCMP issued warrants for the arrest of three people after a report of a serious assault at a home on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating homicide in Cantley, Que.
Quebec provincial police are investigating a man's death in Cantley, Que., north of Ottawa, as a homicide.
-
Brockville, Ont. police investigating fatal early morning fire
Police in Brockville, Ont. are investigating a fatal fire in an apartment building Saturday morning.
-
Trial by social media: Court struggles under weight of 'Freedom Convoy' evidence
The second week of the criminal trial for two of the Freedom Convoy's most prominent organizers has been slow-rolled by issues related to social media evidence, both from a legal perspective and a practical one.
Saskatoon
-
'Of course we're disappointed': Saskatoon Public Library CEO speaks on project delay
The plot of land for the future home of Saskatoon’s new library sits empty, as the project has been delayed until at least 2027.
-
Serious assault on Sask. First Nation leads to charges for 3 people, RCMP issue warrants for arrest
Broadview RCMP issued warrants for the arrest of three people after a report of a serious assault at a home on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on Friday night.
-
Elks ground game 'lights out' in win over Riders
The Edmonton Elks defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-27 at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.