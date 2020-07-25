Advertisement
12-year-old kayaker in critical condition after being struck by seaplane in Outaouais
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 8:09PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:38PM EDT
(File photo)
MONTREAL -- A 12-year-old boy was struck by a seaplane while kayaking in Grand-Remous, north of Maniwaki in the Outaouasi region on Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the Baskatong reservoir.
“During a maneuver, the pilot of the plane landed on the lake and didn't see the kayak,” said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Jean-Raphael Drolet.
The boy suffered injuries to his head and is in critical condition.
The victim was taken to hospital. Another person in the kayak was not injured.