MONTREAL -- A 12-year-old boy was struck by a seaplane while kayaking in Grand-Remous, north of Maniwaki in the Outaouasi region on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the Baskatong reservoir.

“During a maneuver, the pilot of the plane landed on the lake and didn't see the kayak,” said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Jean-Raphael Drolet.

The boy suffered injuries to his head and is in critical condition.

The victim was taken to hospital. Another person in the kayak was not injured.