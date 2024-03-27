MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 12-year-old girl missing in Saint-Basile

    Ève Bouchard-Roy
    Share

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police say they have reason to believe Ève Bouchard-Roy may be on foot after she was spotted on de l'Église Street in Saint-Basile, about 45 minutes away from Quebec City.

    Those close to her say they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

    Bouchard-Roy is described as 1.65 m (5'5") tall, 45 kg (100 lb) in weight, with black hair and blue eyes.

    She speaks French.

    She was last seen wearing beige and brown pants and no shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sûreté du Québec's confidential line at 1 800 659-4264. 

