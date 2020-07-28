MONTREAL -- A 12-year-old girl has died following a fire in a LaSalle home that trapped her in the basement on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department were able to remove the girl from the house and performed CPR on her for about 20 minutes before handing her over to paramedics, who took her to the Lachine hospital. There, she was treated for burns and smoke inhalation before the hospital confirmed her death around 11 a.m.

The girl’s siblings, a boy and a girl estimated to be about 10 and 18 years old, were also in the house during the fire but were able to get out on their own, the fire department said. They were also taken to hospital as a preventative measure, according to Montreal police.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene at 273 Marroni St. in LaSalle around 9:30 a.m. By 10:30, the fire was under control. Investigators will analyze the scene over the course of the day on Tuesday to attempt to determine the cause of the fire. The fire department says the damage to the house was significant and that it is currently uninhabitable.

“I’d like to put emphasis on one thing,” said Jean-Francois Larente from the Montreal fire department. “We can’t confirm, but the firefighters who arrived on scene first did not hear the sound of a fire alarm. I can’t say if there was one (or) if it was dysfunctional, but it appeared as though there wasn’t one.”

“We’d like to reiterate the message once again, that it’s important,” Larente said.