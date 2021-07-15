MONTREAL -- Quebec teens aged 12 to 17 can now move up their appointments for the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, confirmed Health Minister Christian Dubé in a tweet Thursday morning.

The age group will now have to wait four weeks in between doses, down from the previous eight.

Bonne nouvelle �� Les jeunes de 12-17 ans peuvent maintenant devancer leur rendez-vous à 4 semaines et + sur ClicSanté, comme l’ensemble des Québécois adultes.



La Santé publique a donné son accord.



Cette possibilité offre une plus grande flexibilité. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 15, 2021

“This possibility offers greater flexibility,” wrote Dubé in French.

This is the last age group allowed to bring up their second doses; all adults in Quebec have already been permitted to do so.

As of Thursday morning, 77 per cent of teens between 12 and 17-years-old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; six per cent have received two doses.

Anyone looking to reschedule their appointment should consult the Quebec government’s official website.