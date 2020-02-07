MONTREAL -- Major snow removal operations are still underway in Montreal, two days after a major storm hit the city.

According to the City of Montreal website, while a snow clearing operation began at 7 a.m. on Saturday, 12 per cent of the snow had been removed by 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement released Friday, city officials said they hope to make substantial progress throughout the weekend.

"More than 3,000 employees and nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles will begin operations on the 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks tomorrow," the city stated. "Hospitals, public transit networks and major arteries will be prioritized."

City officials note this will be the fifth snow clearing operation of the 2019-2020 season.

Airport back on track

Whlie numerous flights were delayed or cancelled on Saturday, Trudeau Airport appeared to be somewhat back on track by Sunday morning.

While some departing and arriving flights are delayed, few are cancelled.

Track your departure flights here, and your arrivals here.

Check your roofs

Authorities are advising Quebecers to check how wet the snow on their homes is.

"It's not so much the quantity in terms of thickness but more the weight of the snow we must monitor," said Regie du Batiment du Quebec spokesperson Sylvain Lamothe. "Roofs in Quebec are made to withstand the rigors of the climate but the fact remains you have to be vigilant as an owner."

Lamothe said the province is at least a month behind in removing snow from roofs compared to pervious harsh winters, especially in the greater Montreal region. He said the large amount of snow is a reminder to be vigilant and monitor for signs of an overloaded roof.

"If there are cracks that form in walls, doors that jam, deformed ceilings or water infiltration, these are elements that can give us indications of a significant load on the roof," he said. "You have to think about removing snow from the roof at that time."

"We also recommend doing business with specialized companies that have adequate equipment and working methods so as not to damage the waterproofing membranes of the roof and obviously not to fall."

In February 2019 the roofs of several buildings failed under the weight of snow. In St-Jerome the tenants of seven apartments in one building had to be relocated while the roof of a Trois-Rivieres business collapsed and a Quebec arena had to be evacuated.

DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS

Authorities are warning Quebecers to drive carefully, saying more than 1,250 vehicle collions were reported throughout the province on Friday.

Montreal drivers, however, avoided major mishaps.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said aside from minor fender benders and vehicles getting stuck in snow banks, there were no major accidents and no injuries as a result of accidents in Montreal during the storm.

Deputy Public Security Minister Andree Laforest noted among the accidents off the island were several pileups, including one in St-Hyacinthe involving 70 vehicles.

There were two other major multiple collision sites, one in the Quebec City region and another in Chaudiere-Appalaches, according to the Surete du Quebec. The former involved about 20 vehicles on Highway 40. No major injuries were reported.

The latter occurred on Highway 73 in Levis, where one person was seriously injured.

Police warned the public to plan their trips carefully and to postpone most unnecessary trips.