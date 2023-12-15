11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck

An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.

Saint-Eustache police confirmed the news of the boy's death on Friday.

"This morning, we were saddened to learn of the child's death. We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones," a press release from the force reads.

Following the incident at the Walter-Buswell complex, the child was rushed to a Montreal hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"The Saint-Eustache minor hockey association and all its members are saddened by the accident that injured our young player," the association told Noovo Info at the time. "We are working with the town to offer the necessary support to members who witnessed the accident. We are aware that the emotional impact is immense."

Police told The Canadian Press that the boy was wearing the required protective equipment, and Hockey Quebec spokesperson confirmed that neck guards are part of a player's regular protective equipment.

The case is under investigation, but police say there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved.

"The police service has notified the Coroner's Office and will assist with the investigation, which is still underway. The purpose of the investigation is to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the death," the news release continues.

Hockey Quebec has also offered its support to the young hockey player's family.

"We share the immense sadness of all those affected by this terrible tragedy and send them all our thoughts and support," reads a

Friday statement signed by Jocelyn Thibault, general director of Hockey Quebec, and Claude Fortin, president of the administrative council.

Quebec’s Minister for Sport Isabelle Charest called it a "sadness without words," writing in a post on social media that she is “devastated” to learn of the boy’s death.

"My condolences and thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates," she wrote.

D'une tristesse sans mots. Je suis dévastée d'apprendre le décès du jeune hockeyeur. J'offre toutes mes condoléances et mes pensées à la famille, aux amis ainsi qu'aux coéquipiers.https://t.co/XZBqjzW7FP — Isabelle Charest (@IsabelleCharest) December 15, 2023

The City of Saint-Eustache confirmed that psychosocial support was made available to the player's teammates and loved ones.

"We have all been affected by this news. All our energy is currently focused on supporting the community and the loved ones of the families most directly affected by this situation. On behalf of myself and the City Council, I send my best wishes to this young sportsman and his family," reads a statement from Mayor Pierre Charron issued Thursday, before the boy's death was confirmed.