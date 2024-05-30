MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 11 military-style weapons, 13,000 meth tablets seized in Montreal-area bust

    Montreal police patrol car (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) Montreal police patrol car (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Montreal police (SPVM) have seized 11 military-style weapons, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and nearly 13,000 methamphetamine tablets in a strike against a drug trafficking network.

    The operation, which took place Wednesday, resulted in the arrest of three men, aged 33, 43, and 48, in simultaneous raids across Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Pointe-Claire, and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

    In addition to the weapons and methamphetamine, authorities recovered two kilograms of cocaine, 380 grams of crack cocaine, $15,000 in cash, and various other narcotics from the suspects' residences.

    The three men are believed to be part of a network responsible for distributing large quantities of drugs on a weekly basis.

    The investigation by the narcotics division began after the SPVM received critical information about the suspects. Police say the raid was meticulously planned and executed with help of Quebec provincial police.

    The three suspects are expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse Thursday to face multiple charges related to narcotics and firearms possession. Two of the suspects will remain in custody throughout the legal proceedings, while the third was released under strict conditions.

