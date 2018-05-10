11 arrested in province-wide anti-child porn operation
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 7:31AM EDT
Eleven people have been arrested over three days in a Quebec-wide police operation aimed at countering child pornography.
Several charges will be brought against each of the individuals, according to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson. Police said the suspects are not connected to each other.
Arrests were made in Quebec City, St-Georges-de-Beauce, Mont-Tremblant, Val-Morin, Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, St-Cesaire, Donnacona, Matane and Granby.
In addition to the SQ, officers from the RCMP, Quebec City and Mont-Tremblant police forces were involved in the operation.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday or Friday.
