106 years after sinking, Nova Scotians commemorate Titanic victims
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 8:12AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 8:16AM EDT
One hundred and six years after the Titanic was swallowed by frigid waters, Nova Scotians will gather to remember the lives lost during the ship's fateful maiden voyage.
Some 1,500 passengers and crew members died on April 15, 1912, when the Titanic struck an iceberg and went down in the North Atlantic, south of the Grand Banks of Newfoundland.
Cable ships were dispatched from Halifax in the aftermath to pluck bodies from the water when it became that clear only those who made it into the lifeboats had survived.
Deanna Ryan-Meister, president of the Titanic Society of Atlantic Canada, says she's not surprised the disaster is still holding peoples' attention after more than a century.
She says it's important to continue to honour those who started their voyage with hope and ended it with tragedy.
There are 150 Titanic victims buried in three Halifax cemeteries.
