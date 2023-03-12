100-year-old McGill student a life-long learner
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education.
But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
"I was born on February 24, 1923," says Tees. "It's a pretty big one, 100."
Marking a centennial hasn't stopped Tees from wearing an Apple Watch, continuing to drive her car—she has her eyes checked regularly—or continuing to further her education.
Tees has taken many courses at McGill over the years to satisfy her many interests and curiosities.
"I've taken history courses and literature courses. I took one on the sonnet. Whatever happened to look interesting," she chuckles.
Tees grew up in Westmount, and as a child, she was free to roam and explore.
She got her driver's licence at 17 but never married or had children. In part, she says, because there weren't enough men to go around.
Miriam Tees got her driver's licence at 17 and continues to drive at age 100. (Supplied photo)
"You know a lot of men my age died in the war, so we lost a lot of people that might have married me, perhaps," she says.
Tees made a life for herself as a secretary and librarian. Her love of books gave her not only a career and many friends but also kept her curious.
A curiosity she continues to feed at age 100 by attending classes at McGill's Community for Lifelong Learning (MCLL).
This term, she's taking jazz. Tees has even led some classes, such as music courses.
"I moderated music because I was always interested in music all my life," she says.
Miriam Tees attends her jazz class at McGill’s Community for Lifelong Learning. (Supplied photo)The dean of continuing studies at McGill, Carola Weil, says while Tees is one of about 1000 senior learners who moderate and attend classes at the centre, she is not the oldest.
"Our oldest student is 101," says Weil. "It is tremendously inspiring. They remind me that at my age of 60-something, I'm still a youngster, and I have so much more to learn."
Jazz class moderator Tony Wait says the school keeps people connected and feeling young at heart.
"The whole focus is on lifelong learning," says Wait. "We don't want to have people feel that if they reach the age of 65, they should stop learning and be curious about life. The fact that they can come down here in a very informal setting, make friends, talk to friends, learn in a very unforced relaxed way, it's a great boon to health."
Tees wholeheartedly agrees and is living proof that you are never too old to learn.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
100-year-old McGill student a life-long learner
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Fear grips financial markets following U.S. bank failures
Fear is gripping Wall Street about what's next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history in recent days.
Australian wildfires eroded ozone hole by 10 per cent in 2020: MIT study
Smoke from historic wildfires in Australia a few years ago widened the Antarctic ozone hole by millions of square kilometres, a recent study has found.
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
At least 44 dead as Cyclone Freddy pounds Malawi, Mozambique
Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique on Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services.
Toronto
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
-
Drake, 21 Savage are going on tour together, but Toronto ‘details to be announced’
Drake has announced a North American summer tour, and while he will be performing in his hometown Toronto, it is the only stop on the tour that does not have a confirmed date or venue.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges leaders to sleep in a tent and experience homelessness
Rising costs and a lack of affordable housing are sending more people to the streets in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, according to some non-profit groups that work with people in need.
-
N.S. family left frustrated after Flair Airlines cancellation
Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled Saturday which impacted many passengers travelling for March break.
-
Suspicious shooting death on New Brunswick highway ruled homicide: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit says the death of a man in Lincoln, N.B., has been ruled a homicide.
London
-
London police to update Kipps Lane incident Monday morning
London police will hold a news conference Monday morning after a death, a standoff and injuries to two police officers over the weekend. The 12-hour standoff happened at 621 Kipps Ln. after a man barricaded himself in an apartment unit on the sixth floor.
-
Injuries reported after Saugeen First Nations fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in after a fire at Saugeen First Nations. Around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, OPP and South Bruce Peninsula fire crews responded to a structure fire on Eagle Street.
-
Family in mourning after hours-long standoff leaves one deceased in London, Ont.; murder charges laid
UPDATE I LPS has charged 42-year-old Adrian Neil Campbell with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additional details will be released on Monday during a press conference with LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
-
Kitchen fire in Sudbury's south end Saturday
Saturday evening, firefighters responded to a call in Greater Sudbury’s south end, where they were met with heavy smoke.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Calgary
-
Pet cat killed in Huntington Hills basement fire
Four people have been displaced following an early morning house fire that left one of their cats dead in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer weather on the way for Calgary
Calgary will see a week of high temperatures nearing, or slightly surpassing, the freezing mark.
-
Suspected impaired driver arrested on Tsuut'ina Nation; drugs and stolen vehicle seized
A man who is not a resident of the Tsuut'ina Nation faces several charges after officers seized drugs, weapons and a stolen vehicle during an impaired driving investigation.
Kitchener
-
Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
-
One person sent to hospital following Galt house fire
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Galt on Monday.
Vancouver
-
More support needed in B.C. cancer plan for those without family doctors, advocates say
B.C.’s cancer care plan doesn’t go far enough to address the nearly one million British Columbians without a family doctor who need access to cancer screenings, according to a patient advocacy group and some doctors.
-
Time change debate 'déjà vu' as B.C. springs forward
On Sunday, British Columbia switched back to daylight time. And just like clockwork, the debate over springing forward and falling back is back on.
-
Weekly Vancouver floor hockey game comes to an end after 59 years
For nearly six decades, a group of men has come together on Friday nights to play floor hockey in a Vancouver school gym. This week however, was their last hurrah.
Edmonton
-
Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
Recent leaks of toxic tailings from northern Alberta oilsands mines have revealed serious flaws in how Canada and Alberta look after the environment, observers say.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
-
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Windsor
-
Three people displaced after Forest Glade house fire
Three people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade Sunday evening.
-
Vehicle stolen from Harwich Township home, three men charged
Three men are facing various charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck from a Harwich Township home.
-
Cool and grey March Break in Windsor-Essex
March Break weather will be mostly cloudy and cool with morning wind chill values in the negative double digits. So far, Wednesday the only day forecast for full sunshine and the temperature a few degrees above the freezing mark.
Regina
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by impaired driver
A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning.
-
Police looking for woman last seen near Wascana Rehabilitation Centre
Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 67-year-old woman last seen near Wascana Rehabilitation Centre Sunday afternoon.
-
'Telling the Saskatchewan story': Sask. film and television industry expanding following incentive increases
Nearly a year after the return of film and television production incentives to Saskatchewan, the industry is reaping the benefits of added opportunity.
Ottawa
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
-
Centretown porch pirate caught on video
A post on Reddit called "Centretown Porch Pirate" shows a man walking up to the door of an Ottawa home and then walking away with a delivery box.
Saskatoon
-
'Things are a little more expensive': Vendors at Saskatoon Homestyles event seeing rising input costs
As thousands of people walked through the doors of the Homestyles show at Praireland Park, inflation wasn’t far behind.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze at former site of Village Green Thrift Shop
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday.
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.