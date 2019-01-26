

CTV Montreal





Montreal firefighters battled a five-alarm fire in Verdun on Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 7:00 a.m. According to the Montreal fire department’s Twitter, it started in the third floor of an apartment on 6th Ave. near Wellington as a one-alarm fire. When firefighters arrived, the flames had already spread to the roof and by 7:20 a.m., it had been upgraded to five-alarms.

Feu de bâtiment - 6e AVENUE / DE VERDUN - Cinquième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/OMGAmzk9i6 — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) January 26, 2019

Six buildings, totalling 36 apartments were evacuated, with 100 people being forced to leave their homes. Many of those people are receiving help from the Red Cross, which will provide shelter for two to three nights. Firefighters said smoke and water damage will leave four buildings closed until renovations can be completed.

6th Ave. was closed between Wellington and de Verdun.

In total, 50 trucks and 125 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, which was brought under control by 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but firefighters said there is no reason to believe it was criminal in nature.

Firefighters were also sent to a seperate fire nearby, this one located in a two-story building on 5th Ave. and Wellington, which housed a commercial establishment on the bottom floor and under-construction condominiums on top. Firefighters said they don't believe the fires are related and nobody was forced to leave the structure.