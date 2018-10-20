

The Canadian Press





More than 400 exhibitors are taking part at the thirtieth International Tourism Voyages trade show this weekend at Place Bonaventure.

The event features 100 countries putting their best face forward, including some that are rarely visited by Quebecers such as French Polynesia, Uzbekistan, Kenya and Ecuador.

Nearly 300 lectures and other events will be held.

Roughly 36,000 visitors attend the trade show annually.

Over the first six months of 2018, the World Tourism Organization reported a six per cent increase in international tourism.