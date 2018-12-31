

The Canadian Press





For those looking to go out and welcome in 2019 in style, there’s options throughout Montreal and Quebec City.

More than 100,000 people are expected to gather in the Old Port for the annual party. The site should offer a good view of a fireworks and pyrotechnics show designed for the occasion.

A free concert will also take place, featuring Hubert Lenoir and Emile Bilodeau.

In the capitol, DJ Champion will lead a dance party starting at 11:00 p.m. in front of the National Assembly, with traditional music in La Francophonie Park.

At midnight, there will be the usual countdown and fireworks over the Plains of Abraham.