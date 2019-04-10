

CTV Montreal





More than 100,000 Quebecers still had no power when they woke up Wednesday morning.

Hydro-Quebec has had more than 500 crews working around the clock since freezing rain on Monday brought down power lines throughout Laval, the Laurentians, and other nearby areas.

At its peak there were more than 600 separate failures affecting 315,000 homes and businesses.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday more than 106,000 buildings were affected, including 29,000 in Laval, 37,000 in the Laurentians, and 39,000 in the Lanaudiere.

Hydro-Quebec expects that it will restore power to everyone by Thursday.

Many schools were closed Wednesday because of the power failures.

Laval firefighters issue warning

Laval firefighters reminded the public on Wednesday that people need to be prudent during weather events.

Firefighters said that since Monday they have rescued several people who had fallen ill due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sylvain Gariepy said Wednesday that people had brought barbecues and charcoal inside to start fires, and that was not smart.

"Please don't do this. It's dangerous," said Gariepy.

He said that on Monday and Tuesday four adults and five children were taken to hospital in three separate incidents. In two of them people were using barbecues indoors, while in the third a man had a generator very close to his house and was overcome by the exhaust.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers urged families and neighbours to look out for one another. "If you have members of your family -- parents, brothers, sisters -- who are in a zone that's lacking electricity, check in on their situation to make sure we're not forgetting someone in distress," Demers said.

The city of Laval opened two emergency shelters for residents to stay overnight, or just to drop in during the day in order to warm up, take showers, and charge phones and other devices. Those warming shelters are at 6500 Arthur Sauvé and 455 Lausanne St.