10-year-old girl found unconscious in Laval pool
A 10-year-old girl was found unconscious at a pool in Laval Monday evening.
Urgences-Santé could not confirm the girl's state of health early Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a 'criminal enterprise' to keep him in power.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Passenger charged in Australia with threatening to blow up Malaysia Airlines flight
A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with threatening to blow up a plane during a flight from Australia to Malaysia that returned to Sydney.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Meet the 'Fittest Man on Earth': Montreal man wins international CrossFit Games
A Montreal man has earned the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.
StatCan to release July inflation report this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its July consumer price index report this morning. Forecasters expect inflation ticked up last month, as gasoline prices rose.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, another critically injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga
A man is dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Mississauga involving multiple vehicles, paramedics say.
Ontario mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy her daughter tickets for Taylor Swift's Toronto concert
An Ontario mother is devastated as she anticipates telling her daughter that the Taylor Swift tickets she paid $1,600 for turned out to be a scam.
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
Atlantic
'It just doesn't make sense': Questions raised after inmate walks away from federal prison
He wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Critics dump on Halifax's 'ditch tax' in aftermath of flash flooding
Homeowners in Nova Scotia are angry about having to pay a 'ditch tax' despite the recent floods in the province causing damage to many of the culverts in affected areas, which is yet to be repaired for many.
London
Deadly intersection doesn’t meet criteria for traffic lights
Coun. Steve Hillier argued for the installation of traffic lights at the corner of Sheffield Boulevard and Commissioners Road during a meeting of the Planning and Environment Committee. On July 31, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck at the intersection.
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to charges
A London man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police in the city’s downtown core.
VIDEO | Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
Calgary
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
1 dead in motor vehicle collision east of Calgary
A rural intersection just east of Calgary was the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening.
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Kitchener
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
Driver dead after collision near Elmira
Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
Vancouver
Robot servers In Metro Vancouver restaurants get mixed reviews
While one restaurant in Metro Vancouver has "fired" robot servers in favour of human ones, another says they work well and that their novelty attracts customers.
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
Edmonton
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Alberta premier offers up contradictory versions for imposed wind and solar pause
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has offered conflicting explanations for why her government put a temporary ban on large wind and solar energy projects.
Windsor
Special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor, Ont. region
A special weather statement remains in effect for the Windsor region Tuesday morning.
Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing fragrances
LaSalle police are looking to identify a person of interest after $2,100 worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen from a pharmacy on Malden Road on August 11.
'It was just a crazy week': Windsorites reflect on 20th anniversary of 2003 blackout
Instead of celebrating her wedding anniversary in Chicago as she had originally planned with her husband 20 years ago, Sandra Garofalo found herself inside a van — watching a movie with the air conditioning cranked up.
Regina
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule
Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.
Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover
A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about OC Transpo's 'Shuttle Express' bus service
OC Transpo is launching shuttle buses during the morning and afternoon rush hours today to support the flagging LRT, which has been reduced to single-car service.
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
Saskatoon
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.